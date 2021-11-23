Three Key Republicans Slam Biden for Oil Release Plans

Three key GOP leaders Tuesday afternoon criticized the Biden administration's plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Energy, saying the call is "not a long term solution that will help hard-working families devastated by these failed policies."

"These surging energy costs across America are the result of the Biden administration’s anti-American energy policies," House Commerce Committee GOP leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington; Rep. Fred Upton, of Michigan, who is the party leader on the House Energy Subcommittee, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana said in a statement.

President Joe Biden Tuesday ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in coordination with other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, and the United Kingdom.

"Releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is not a long-term solution that will help hard-working families devastated by these failed policies," they said. "Americans are paying dramatically more at the pump than they have in years, and home heating costs are escalating as we brace for a cold winter,"

Instead, Biden should focus on working with America's energy producers to boost production in the United States, not "begging OPEC countries and Russia to produce more oil or coordinating with China to release strategic reserves."

Instead, they said the "self-created energy crisis" could be eased if the administration reverses course on its "devastating decisions to cancel and halt pipelines in the U.S., close off federal lands and waters to oil and gas development and production, and delay permitting for energy infrastructure projects," the congressional leaders said.

"There is no excuse for ignoring American workers and turning to foreign nations for more energy when we could produce more here at home to lower energy costs for families," they concluded.

The statement came after Scalise said on Twitter that Biden's order to release 50 million barrels of oil is an "unserious political move to distract from his failed policies."

"That reserve is supposed to be for real emergencies — not political gimmicks. This could've been avoided if he hadn't destroyed our energy industry."