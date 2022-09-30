Biden: Nord Stream Leaks 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage'

President Joe Biden says the Nord Stream pipeline leaks were a "deliberate act of sabotage" and that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "pumping out disinformation and lies."

"Let me say this, it was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies," Biden said Friday.

At "the appropriate moment when things calm down, we're gonna send the divers down to find out exactly what happened," he added. "We don't know that yet."

Three separate leaks discovered Monday in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany were labeled by the European Union's top diplomat as a "deliberate act."

Sweden's security opened an investigation into the matter, calling the leaks "gross sabotage."

Biden said that the U.S. is working with allies to "get to the bottom of exactly — precisely what happened" with the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called allegations of Russian involvement "predictably stupid and absurd," and pointed the finger at the U.S. and on Friday Putin claimed "Anglo-Saxons" were to blame for the explosions.

"Well, for the Anglo-Saxons sanctions are no longer enough, they switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact," he said.