×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | nord stream | sabotage | gas

Biden: Nord Stream Leaks 'Deliberate Act of Sabotage'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 30 September 2022 05:24 PM EDT

President Joe Biden says the Nord Stream pipeline leaks were a "deliberate act of sabotage" and that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "pumping out disinformation and lies."

"Let me say this, it was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies," Biden said Friday.

At "the appropriate moment when things calm down, we're gonna send the divers down to find out exactly what happened," he added. "We don't know that yet."

Three separate leaks discovered Monday in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany were labeled by the European Union's top diplomat as a "deliberate act."

Sweden's security opened an investigation into the matter, calling the leaks "gross sabotage."

Biden said that the U.S. is working with allies to "get to the bottom of exactly — precisely what happened" with the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called allegations of Russian involvement "predictably stupid and absurd," and pointed the finger at the U.S. and on Friday Putin claimed "Anglo-Saxons" were to blame for the explosions.

"Well, for the Anglo-Saxons sanctions are no longer enough, they switched to sabotage. Unbelievable, but it is a fact," he said.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden says the Nord Stream pipeline leaks were a "deliberate act of sabotage" and that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is "pumping out disinformation and lies." "Let me say this, it was a deliberate act of sabotage and now the Russians are pumping out ...
biden, nord stream, sabotage, gas
197
2022-24-30
Friday, 30 September 2022 05:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved