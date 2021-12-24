Biden Pranked on NORAD Santa-Tracking Call

President Joe Biden on Friday was pranked by a parent during the annual White House NORAD Santa-tracking call with military families who said, "Let’s go, Brandon," a phrase used to insult Biden, the New York Post reports.

The parent, a father from Oregon identified by the name Jared, said Merry Christmas to Biden and first lady Jill Biden before saying, "and let’s go, Brandon."

The White House pool report states that Biden "did not react to the apparent slight, let it slide right by." Video of the incident shows the president repeating the phrase without apparently being aware of its meaning, and reporters in the room said that Biden appeared unaffected by it.

The use of the phrase "Let’s go, Brandon," came after a NASCAR correspondent claimed that a crowd was chanting "let’s go Brandon" when reportedly they were chanting "f**k Joe Biden." It has since gone on to be adopted by many conservatives as an anti-Biden slogan, with some Republicans in Congress using it in speeches, and former President Donald Trump selling merchandise with the phrase.

After the phone call, Biden continued to speak with other children and went on to thank their families for their service, according to Bloomberg.

"We want to thank military families," the president said. "God bless our troops."