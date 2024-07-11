Biden: Delegates 'Free to Do Whatever They Want'

President Joe Biden said Thursday that delegates at the upcoming Democratic National Convention next month are "free to do whatever they want" if they decide they don't want the incumbent to be their candidate in November.

Biden made the remarks toward the end of his roughly one-hour NATO address that was covered live by Newsmax and Newsmax2.

He took questions from 10 different reporters, with more than one asking, in various ways, about hemorrhaging support among his Democratic base, including lawmakers, donors, and delegates.

"Obviously, they're free to do whatever they want, but I get overwhelming support, overwhelming support," he said of the delegates.

"I won how — I forget — how many votes I won in the primary," Biden said. "Overwhelming. And so tomorrow, if all of a sudden, I show up at the convention, everybody says we want somebody else, that's the democratic process. It's not going to happen."

"But I think I'm the best, I know, I believe I'm the best qualified to govern, and I think I'm the best qualified to win," he added. "But there are other people who could beat [Donald] Trump, too. But it's also start, start from scratch [sic]. And, you know, we talk about, you know, money raised. We're not doing bad. We got about $220 million in the bank. We're doing well."

Biden talked up Vice President Kamala Harris several times during his address, at one point calling her "Vice President Trump." He said early on in during the question-and-answer period he wouldn't have picked her for vice president if he "didn't think she was qualified" to be president.

But later, he said he would not step aside for her if data came back showing she would fare better than Biden against Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump in November.

"No, unless they came back and said there's no way you could win," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com