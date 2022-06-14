Biden to Discuss Energy Production, Meet With MBS, on Saudi Visit

President Joe Biden will discuss energy production as part of his trip this month to the Middle East, including to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Oil production is going to be part of that discussion," White House's National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC Tuesday in an interview as the White House announced details of Biden's travels, noting the decision by the group of oil-producing nations called OPEC+ to boost production. "There's obviously going to be some discussions of energy production."

Kirby did not address Biden's plan to meet the crown prince. According to multiple media reports, a senior U.S. administration official revealed Biden's planned meeting with the crown prince to reporters, and the Saudi Embassy confirmed it in a statement.

During his election campaign, Biden had pledged too make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" becaus of its record of human rights abuses and the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. U.S. intelligence concluded MBS ordered the killing — an allegation Saudi officials reject.