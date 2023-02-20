×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | military | aid | ukraine

Biden Pledges New Military Aid for Ukraine During Kyiv Visit

(Newsmax)

Monday, 20 February 2023 06:52 AM EST

U.S. President Joe Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, almost a year to the day since Russia's invasion.

Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to "back the Russian war machine."

The military aid package will include artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars "to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," he said.

"The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great," Biden told reporters in Kyiv, where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden appeared to make no mention of fighter jets, which Ukraine has been seeking from Western allies to help it push back Russian forces.

Air raid sirens blared as Biden, 80, walked with Zelenskyy through central Kyiv but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

Visiting Kyiv for the first time since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, Biden said Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Biden said his trip was intended to "reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

The United States has been by far the largest supplier of military assistance to help Ukraine repel better-equipped Russian invaders.

"This visit of the U.S. president to Ukraine, the first for fifteen years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-US relations," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy's chief of staff posted photographs of Biden in sunglasses walking side-by-side with Zelenskyy, who was wearing his trademark military-style clothing.

Kyiv is preparing for a possible major new Russian offensive that some military analysts say is already underway in the east.

In a speech, Biden commended Ukraine's courage during the war, adding: "I knew I would be back.."

The air raid sirens wailed while Zelenskyy and Biden were inside the St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a square in central Kyiv where burnt-out Russian tanks have been placed.

Biden's trip fell on the day that Ukraine marks the deaths of more than 100 people - now known as the Heavenly Hundred - at anti-government protests that eventually toppled a Moscow-backed president in 2014.

Several main roads in central Kyiv were closed off to traffic on Monday morning. Drivers stood waiting in traffic as gathering crowds of pedestrians peered over barricades to get a glimpse of who had come to the capital.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
U.S. President Joe Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, almost a year to the day since Russia's invasion. Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and...
biden, military, aid, ukraine
413
2023-52-20
Monday, 20 February 2023 06:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved