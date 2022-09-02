Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Zero Wins' to Sell to Americans

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., says that President Joe Biden doesn't get to walk back his comments, consequence-free, from Thursday's nationally televised address, when he expressly said that "MAGA Americans" were a direct threat to democracy.

Biden "called 75 million Americans 'extremists' in that speech," Reschenthaler told Newsmax Friday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," featuring guest host Bianca de la Garza.

On Friday, Biden walked back comments he made about MAGA Republicans posing a "clear and present danger" to America, telling reporters that he didn't consider "any Trump supporter a threat to the country."

Reschenthaler, when discussing the presidential address, along with what some say is the ominous background that might have fallen short in projecting American optimism, says there's a reason why Biden fixated on condemning Make America Great Again supporters — and not the lagging economy, high inflation, or the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"That's because Joe Biden has zero wins," says Reschenthaler, while lamenting the White House's era of "stagnation" — a term for when a stagnant economy meets high inflation — and how the American military was "embarrassed" in last year's withdrawal from Afghanistan, which paved the way for the Taliban taking over full control of the country.

Instead, Reschenthaler says Biden took a page from the "Marxist playbook" Thursday night and blamed Republicans and former President Donald Trump for policies that are being implemented by the Biden White House.

Reschenthaler also questioned the White House's judgment on the Russia-Ukraine war, in terms of continually sending billions in American taxpayer money to Ukraine — the latest report includes a $13.7 billion request — but performing little oversight on accounting for each dollar earmarked for the Ukrainians' war effort.

That could all change come January, says Reschenthaler, if Republicans take over the House chamber during the upcoming midterms.

"I am concerned. We should have more oversight as to where this money's going," says Reschenthaler, who's up for reelection this November. "We should also ask our allies why they're not doing more to put pressure on Russia? ... and why they're not fulfilling the sanctions [on Russia] they promised us?"

