Video: Naturalized US Citizen Calls Out Biden for Mocking 'MAGA' Movement

The fallout of President Joe Biden's primetime address from Thursday — in which he fixated on former President Donald Trump, openly mocked conservative voters, and referred to the "MAGA Republicans" as a threat to this nation — carried over to the holiday weekend, when an apparent immigrant-turned-American-citizen criticized Biden for being a divisive figure during his speech.

The naturalized U.S. citizen posted a TikTok video, which has already garnered more than 932,000 views, saying that President Biden was wrong to characterize Make America Great Again supporters as "terrorists," while also proclaiming his pride in being a "MAGA" conservative.

"Mr. President, I am also a conservative Republican. Or what you have recently labeled a 'MAGA Republican,'" the man said in the video. "Over the last few days, you have looked into the camera and called me and millions of people like me 'extremists.' You have told me and my children that we don't matter to you because of our beliefs.

"Your spokespeople and the media have labeled us 'dangerous,' 'full of hate,' and a 'threat to democracy,'" the man continued. "You went as far as to suggest that we would not stand a chance against government F-15s in defending our country from tyranny.

"Your party leaders have taken your cue and called us 'terrorists.' And all this without taking any time to acknowledge our humanity, listen to our concerns, or seek to understand our fears."

The man, possibly in his late 30s, first came to the United States at age 19; and after 18 years of living here and raising four children, finally became an American citizen.

"This is the reason many of us embrace the call to Make American Great Again," the man continued in the video. "It is because we believe our great nation is under a moral, fiscal, and spiritual assault. We're MAGA because we want to restore the promise in the hearts of our children that this is the place where their efforts will be rewarded and where their true potential can be realized."

He added: "We are MAGA because we believe in freedom of speech, the freedom to exercise our religion. We believe in limited government, and the rule of law. We are MAGA because we love the Constitution and believe our founders established a means for 'we the people' to defend it from enemies both foreign and domestic."

The man concluded, "I am MAGA, because I want to be able to look into the eyes of my four black children to assure them that they're not victims, that they hold inside them what it takes to achieve anything they set their hearts on."

On Friday, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax that Biden doesn't get to walk back his comments, consequence-free, from Thursday's address.

Biden "called 75 million Americans 'extremists' in that speech," said Reschenthaler, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," featuring guest host Bianca de la Garza.

When discussing the presidential speech, along with the ominous background that might have fallen short in projecting American optimism, Reschenthaler says there's a reason why Biden ignored discussing the lagging economy, high inflation, or the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"That's because Joe Biden has zero wins," says Reschenthaler, while lamenting the White House's era of "stagnation" — a term for when a stagnant economy meets high inflation — and how the American military was "embarrassed" in last year's withdrawal from Afghanistan, which paved the way for the Taliban taking over full control of the country.