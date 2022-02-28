Biden's Supreme Court Nominee to Begin Meeting Senators This Week

President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will talk with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., this week as she begins meeting with members of the chamber who will decide whether she will sit on the high court, Politico reported.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Politico on Monday that Jackson will meet with McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday.

The nominee also will meet with the chair and ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is helping guide the process for the White House, will join Jackson.

Schumer has said he hopes to have Jackson confirmed by the Senate's Easter break.

"Last week the President announced an extraordinarily qualified nominee in the mold of Justice Breyer, with a record of deep experience across our justice system and a demonstrated commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law," Bates told Politico.

"Judge Jackson went to work immediately, doing prep on Saturday and Sunday, and she's looking forward to her first meetings with senators of both parties."

Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Jackson to become the first Black woman selected to serve on the Supreme Court.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, R-S.C., told CBS News on Sunday that he wanted to see a large bipartisan vote to confirm Jackson.

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted for Jackson's confirmation to her current post on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

However, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel blasted Biden's choice.

"Maybe the only promise Joe Biden has kept is his pledge to nominate a liberal, activist judge to the Supreme Court," McDaniel tweeted. "Ketanji Brown Jackson is exactly that: a radical, left-wing activist who would rubberstamp Biden's disastrous agenda."

Biden nominated Jackson to fill the spot created by Justice Stephen Breyer's announcement that he planned to retire at the end of this term. Jackson once clerked for Breyer.

"Not only did she learn about being a judge from Justice Breyer himself, she saw the great rigor through which Justice Breyer approached his work," Biden said Friday.

"She learned from his willingness to work with colleagues with different viewpoints. Now years later, she steps up to fill Justice Breyer's place in the court with a uniquely accomplished and wide ranging background."