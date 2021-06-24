Biden DOJ Supports Controversial, Trump-Era Line 3 Pipeline

President Joe Biden’s Justice Department is supporting the Minnesota oil pipeline project that was approved by former President Donald Trump's administration, despite controversy over its potential environmental impact, The Hill reports.

The Justice Department argued in a legal brief filed this week that the Line 3 pipeline’s approval by the Army Corps of Engineers in 2020 fulfilled the legal obligation to examine the environmental effects of the project.

"The Corps met its ... obligations by preparing Environmental Assessments (EA), which included consideration of the impacts from the Corps’ authorizations, including to wetlands, the climate, low-income and minority populations, Tribal rights to hunt, fish, and gather, and all of the issues to which Plaintiffs draw special attention," the department wrote on Wednesday.

The brief asked the court to reject arguments made by environmentalist and local tribes who claim that the government did not fulfill its obligation to consider the environmental impacts.

"Allowing Line 3 to move forward is, at best, inconsistent with the bold promises on climate and environmental justice President Biden campaigned and was elected on," Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in a statement, according to the Hill.

"The president must listen to frontline communities, defend the right of all people to clean water and a healthy climate, and act immediately to shut down this dirty tar sands pipeline," he added.

A spokesperson for the White House declined to comment to the Hill, but the Biden administration has previously said that it will allow the Justice Department to act independently.