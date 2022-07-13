Rep. Jackson Slams Biden for More Blunders

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on Wednesday slammed President Joe Biden for some of his recent blunders, calling his cognitive function ''comparable to a child's.''

''He has NO IDEA where he is, what he's doing, or what he's saying. HE CAN'T EVEN READ OFF A TELEPROMPTER! This is tragic. Biden needs to resign or the cabinet needs to step in. This has gone TOO FAR!'' tweeted Jackson, a former White House physician.

Jackson's tweet came after Biden said he wanted to ''keep alive the honor of the Holocaust'' before correcting himself after arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel.

''Later today, I will once more return to the hallowed ground of Yad Sh — Vashem to honor the six million Jewish lives that were stolen in a genocide and continue — which we must do every, every day — continue to bear witness, to keep alive the truth and honor [horror] of the Holocaust — horror of the Holocaust, honor those we lost so that we never, ever forget that lesson, you know, and to continue our shared, unending work to fight the poison of anti-Semitism wherever it raises its ugly head,'' Biden said.

''Wherever we find it in the world, we make real on the promise of never again by taking it on.''

Jackson also said Biden's mental issues are interfering with the president's command of the economy.

''Absolutely BRUTAL inflation numbers today. A FORTY YEAR HIGH! When you combine destructive socialist policies with a cognitively compromised ‘commander in chief' THIS is what happens. A change is needed and needed NOW!'' he said.

''I have ZERO confidence that Biden has the cognitive ability to represent us on the world stage. If he needs a notecard on how to sit in a chair, HOW can we trust him in complex negotiations in the Middle East? America is FALLING APART!'' he added.

Fox News on Wednesday reported that former President Barack Obama sent an email to Jackson expressing his ''disappointment'' regarding his criticism of Biden's cognitive health in 2020.

"I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor's administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private. You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend," Obama said in the email.

Jackson is seeking reelection in Texas' 13th Congressional District. He faces Democrat Kathleen Brown on Nov. 8.