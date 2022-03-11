Biden Angry Over Inflation Narrative, Warns Dems About Midterms

President Joe Biden expressed displeasure to Democrat lawmakers on Friday over the Republican narrative that he is responsible for skyrocketing gas prices and record inflation, the Daily Mail reported.

"I'm sick of this stuff!" the president told those attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia.

"We have to talk about it because the American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money — simply not true."

Biden then doubled down on his decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline last summer, arguing that it was barely built.

"I love Republicans saying ... Biden's going to stop the Keystone pipeline. And I did. And that's the reason prices went up. Folks, let's get something straight here," the president said. "The Keystone pipeline was two years away and had been 2% finished."

The president then deflected blame onto oil and gas companies, pointing out how there are 7,000 permits available for them to drill.

He claimed that "nothing is slowing" oil companies up from pumping more oil and that they would "rather take those profits and buy back stock."

"Not a joke, not a joke," he said.

Biden also warned Democrats that if they lose Congress in this year's midterm election, he would be severely limited in his ability to pass the administration's agenda.

"This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history," Biden proclaimed. "Because we know what happens, we know the fundamental change that shifts if we lose the House and Senate; the only thing I'll have then is a veto pen."

According to FiveThirtyEight, the average of midterm generic ballot party polling preference has Republicans leading Democrats by 2.2 points, 44.8% to 42.6%.

Biden briefly talked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, addressing claims of inadequate response from those within his caucus.

"I know I've occasionally frustrated you," the president said, referring primarily to the administration's rejection of a deal to send Polish fighter jets to Ukraine earlier this week.

"But more important than us moving when we want to is making sure all of NATO is together ... they have different vulnerabilities than we do," he explained.