Tags: biden impeachment | boebert | mccarthy | republicans

House Republicans Push Off Biden Impeachment Move

Thursday, 22 June 2023 03:10 PM EDT

Eager to impeach President Joe Biden, conservative House Republicans forced a vote Thursday that sent the matter to congressional committees in a clear demonstration of the challenge that Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces in controlling the majority party.

The ability of single lawmaker, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to push forward the impeachment resolution caught Republicans off guard by the unscripted move this week. Many viewed it as a political distraction from other priorities.

The measure charges Biden with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over his handling of the U.S. border with Mexico.

Boebert, backed by her allies, showed how a lone lawmaker in the 435-member House could use the chamber's rules to force a snap vote on such a grave constitutional matter. The 219-208 party-line vote sent impeachment to committees for possible consideration, like any other bill.

“The House is taking historic action,” Boebert said during the debate, though committees are under no obligation to act.

The dayslong episode underscores the hold that the House conservative flank exerts over McCarthy, forcing him to accommodate their priorities if he wants to stay in power.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Politics
