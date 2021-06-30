Biden Met With Hunter's Mexican Associates in 2014

Despite saying he had “never spoken” to his son about his “overseas business dealings,” President Joe Biden in 2014, while serving as vice president, hosted Hunter Biden’s Mexican associates, billionaires Carlos Slim and Miguel Aleman Velasco and flew his son to a meeting in Mexico City on Air Force 2, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail from Hunter’s laptop.

Additionally, Hunter asked White House photographer David Lienemann in 2014: "Do you have pictures from the lunch I had in dad's office (I think on 2/26) with Miguel Alleman (sic) Sr. And Jr. And Jeff Cooper?

"If so let me know and I can send someone to pick them up."

Cooper also asked Hunter: "Any luck on getting those other pics from the WH [White House]-Alemán visit? Or getting a few signed for Miguel and his dad?"

From 2012, to 2014, Hunter Biden listed himself as a manager of Eudora Global, an investment firm set up Jeffrey Cooper.

There are no details on what Joe Biden spoke about with Slim and Velasco but photos dated Nov. 19, 2015, show the men smiling during a meeting at Biden’s then-vice presidential residence at Number One Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C.

The White House has not commented on the report.

Cooper and Hunter Biden were discussing investing in a payroll systems company, ePlata, Slim’s massive Mexican telecoms company, Walmart, Uber and even the Mexican government.

Joe Biden’s brother, Jim, discussed getting involved in business venture.

In May 2015, he emailed Hunter that he had a 'very real deal' involving Slim and a US oil pipeline.

“Have a very real deal with Pemex (Carlos slim) need financing literally for a few days to a week,” he wrote.

“Have the seller (refinery /slims) and buyer major being delivered from pipeline in (h/ USA) Nothing is simple but this comes very close. As always the devil is in the detail!

“Any interest on the long skirts part? Need to know if there is any interest asap. Love you, u Jim.”