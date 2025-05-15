House Republicans Seek Flexibility to Clean Energy Tax Phaseout

Thirteen House Republicans are asking for "three thoughtful changes" to the legislation that phases out former President Joe Biden's clean energy tax credits.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Monday proposed the phaseout or cancellation of several lucrative subsidies from Biden's signature climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act.

On the block are several credits related to wind and solar power, hydrogen, and other technologies meant to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The lawmakers, in a written statement posted to X, emphasized the need for careful consideration of the potential impacts on both the energy sector and the broader economy.

Specifically, they want Congress to make smart updates to clean energy tax credits instead of getting rid of them completely, keep tools that let companies either sell their tax credits or get cash back from the government, and make sure specific tax credits stay in place.