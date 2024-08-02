Biden, Harris Greet US Prisoners Released in Huge Swap With Russia

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hugged journalist Evan Gershkovich on Thursday as he and two other Americans arrived back on US soil after being freed by Russia in a huge prisoner swap.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were met by cheers from family and friends as they disembarked a plane, before each embracing Biden and Harris.

"It feels wonderful, it was a long time coming," Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, where he and Harris welcomed the freed prisoners at around 11:40 pm (0340 GMT).

They were among two dozen detainees released earlier Thursday in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.

A fourth freed prisoner, Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian Kremlin critic with U.S. residency, was also among those freed but was returning separately to the United States.

In total 10 Russians, including two minors, were traded for 16 Westerners and Russians imprisoned in Russia in a dramatic exchange on the airport tarmac in Turkey's capital Ankara.

"Alliances make a difference. They stepped up and took a chance for us," Biden said of the deal, which also involved Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Belarus on the other side.

Harris, who is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after Biden dropped out of the 2024 election, heralded "an extraordinary day."

The freed prisoners and their relatives are now expected to travel to San Antonio, Texas, for medical evaluations and any care they need at the Brooke Army Medical Center, US media said.

The most high-profile prisoner was Gershkovich, 32, who was detained in Russia in March 2023 on a reporting trip and sentenced in July to 16 years in prison on spying charges that were denounced by the United States.

Gershkovich smiled with his hands on his hips as he stepped onto the runway, before hugging Biden and Harris and speaking with them for around a minute.

"Not bad," he replied as he greeted fellow journalists who asked how it felt to finally be home.

Gershkovich's family said in a statement before his arrival that they had "waited 491 days for Evan's release."

"We can't wait to give him the biggest hug and see his sweet and brave smile up close," they said.