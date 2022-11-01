Former Obama Adviser Questions Biden Oil Profit Tax

Former President Barack Obama's Treasury secretary expressed doubt about President Joe Biden's plan for a windfall tax on oil companies, saying it would discourage investors.

Larry Summers, who was in Obama's Cabinet, has frequently criticized the Biden administration.

"I'm not sure [I] understand the argument for a windfall profits tax on energy companies," Summers tweeted. "If you reduce profitability, you will discourage investment which is the opposite of our objective."

Democrats point to the massive profits made by big oil companies during the energy crisis.

Exxon reported a record $18.7 billion in quarterly profit, up 177% from last year's period.

Biden has called out the profiteering, and on Monday, he called on Congress to issue a "windfall tax."

"Oil companies' record profits today are not because they're doing something new or innovative," Biden said at the White House. "Their profits are a windfall of war."

Republicans view Biden's action as a political stunt before the midterm elections.

"Desperately trying to salvage the mid-term elections, now he's proposing another dangerous policy that will increase energy prices and energy poverty," tweeted Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, leader of the House Ways and Means committee.

Biden plans to work with Congress to utilize a tax targeting what he considers excess profits but has not outlined the details.

"Rather than increasing our investments in America, or giving Americans a break, their excess profits are going to their shareholders, buying back their stocks, and the executive pays are going to skyrocket, and give me a break — enough is enough," said Biden at the White House.

Biden also has blamed the conflict in Ukraine, but not the Keystone XL pipeline he shut down last year or the inflation.

His plan for a targeted tax would need Congress' approval, which is unlikely, especially if Republicans retake one or both chambers on Nov. 8.

Biden has already released 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and yet amidst all his efforts, the national average price sits at a steep $3.76.