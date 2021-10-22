Gallup: Biden's 11-Point Approval Drop Most of Any President Since WWII

President Joe Biden's plummet in the polls is the worst of any president since World War II, according to the Gallup polling organization.

Biden dropped from a 56% approval rating at the beginning of the year to 44.7% in the third quarter of 2021, the organization said.

The drop was in line with those of his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama, who dropped 10 points, Bill Clinton, who dropped almost 7 points, and Jimmy Carter, who dropped almost 9 points during similar periods in their respective administrations.

Only Democratic President John F. Kennedy had a higher rating in his third quarter, rising from 74.3% to 76.8%, according to Gallup.

Republicans Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan saw drops of 2.2 points, 1.9 points, and 3.2 points respectively during their tenures.

Aside from Kennedy, only Republicans George H.W. Bush and his son George W. Bush saw increases in their approval rating, with the elder Bush picking up 12 points following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989, and his son gaining 13 points following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Perhaps the most shocking thing about Biden's fall in the polls is with independents.

While Democratic support has fallen 6 points since February, from 98% to 92% in October, independent support has dropped from 61% to 34% in the same period, some 27%, with a steady trend downward since June, when he had a 55% approval rating with that group.

Just 11% of Republicans favored Biden at the start of his term, but that number has dropped to just 4% in October, according to Gallup.

Until now, Obama, whom Biden served as vice president for eight years, had the biggest drop in the first three quarters of his administration with 10.1 points, just 1.2 points above Biden's drop.

Democrats lost in the 2010 midterms in what Obama called ''a shellacking,'' losing 63 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate.

The losses gave the House speakership back to Republicans from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and caused the loss of six gubernatorial races and 720 state legislative seats, giving the GOP control of 26 state legislatures, according to a Washington Post story from May.

That article makes the case that the 2010 midterms sent ripples through the political landscape and are why Democrats are uneasy about the 2022 races coming up next year.

Historically, the party controlling the White House usually loses some power in the midterm elections.