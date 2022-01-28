Biden Nominates Former Stacey Abrams Staffer to FEC Post

President Joe Biden nominated Democratic election lawyer Dara Lindenbaum to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) last Friday, the White House said.

Declaring to the American Bar Association Journal that she is “the crazy person who went to law school to do exactly this,” Lindenbaum was picked to replace retiring Democratic Commissioner Steven Walther on the regulatory agency that enforces U.S. campaign finance law.

Unlike during the Trump administration, the Biden White House appears to be quick to end vacancies on the six-person agency, which is split evenly down political lines.

Her nomination comes after Biden and congressional Democrats failed to pass voting legislation, Reuters reported. The legislation would have strengthened the FEC’s enforcement powers.

At least four votes are required for any official FEC action, and no more than three FEC commissioners can represent the same political party, by law. Commissioners serve staggered six-year terms.

Fans and critics alike noted that Lindenbaum is a supporter of Stacey Abrams, having served as general counsel for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate’s 2018 campaign.

Speaking to GW Law, Lindenbaum said Abrams is “everything that we want our elected officials to be.”

“She is brilliant, she is kind, she is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever met, and she handles everything with such grace,” Lindenbaum said. “I’ve learned so much from her, and she’s always an inspiration.”

Work on former 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry’s campaign sparked an interest in election law, and Lindenbaum graduated from George Washington Law School in 2011.

Ellen Weintraub, a Democrat who has served on the FEC since 2002, told the Washington Post Lindenbaum would “bring valuable perspective with her deep experience as an election-law practitioner.”

A member of Sandler Reiff Lamb Rosenstein & Birkenstock, Lindenbaum counsels clients on complying with state and federal campaign finance and election laws.

“The goal is always that Election Day is quiet,” she said. “You hope the hotline phones don’t ring because everybody knows where they should go to vote, and nobody experiences any problems at the polls."