Biden: US Won't Send Ukraine F-16 Jets 'for Now'

The U.S. won't send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine "for now," President Joe Biden said Friday.

"He doesn't need F-16s now," Biden told ABC News when asked about requests for the fighter jets from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am ruling it out for now."

Zelenskyy has pleaded for fighter jets and a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives sent a letter to Biden asking that he send the jets.

"The provision of such aircraft is necessary to help Ukraine protect its airspace, particularly in light of renewed Russian offensives and considering the expected increase in large-scale combat operations," they wrote.

The U.S. has contributed nearly $200 billion in promised or sent aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Kyiv one year ago.