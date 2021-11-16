Energy Sec. Granholm in Strange 2018 Climate Video, Laughs Off Oil Prices

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm appeared in a bizarre 2018 video where she sang about the end of gasoline and fossil fuels, according to Fox News.

The music video is produced by environmentalist group Coltura for their anti-fossil fuels song "Gasoline, Gasoline (The World's Aflame)."

The video shows Granholm singing the group's song, which calls for leaving fossil fuels "in the ground."

Coltura aims to "improve climate, health and equity by accelerating the switch from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives" for a "gasoline-free America by 2040 or sooner," their website states.

The environmental group led a successful coalition in March 2020 to pass Zero Emissions Vehicle legislation in Washington, requiring automakers in 2022 to make at least 5% of the vehicles sold in the state electric or other types of zero-emission vehicles, according to The Seattle Times.

Coltura has played a part in crafting legislation for the Department of Energy, as first revealed in a report by NPR on Monday.

"When Coltura tried to propose actual laws to end the sale of gas cars, people laughed. They're not laughing anymore. Coltura helps write legislation now," the report says.

The degree to which Granholm is involved with the organization is unknown.

Bloomberg host Tom Keene noted America's rising gas prices and asked the energy secretary, earlier this month, per Mediaite, "What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?"

Granholm began laughing. "That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic want on this" she said.

Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit, according to Reuters.