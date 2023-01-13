Devin Nunes to Newsmax: 'Corrupt' DOJ Can't Be Trusted With Hur Pick

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes recently tapped into the many contacts from his days as a U.S. congressman and former member of the House Intelligence Committee to get the inside scoop on Robert Hur, the Justice Department's special counsel appointment for President Joe Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents.

And according to Nunes, Hur has a connection to the Russiagate hoax, a Democrat-led attempt from 2016-17 to discredit former President Donald Trump.

Russiagate investigators called Nunes immediately after Hur's appointment to say, "'What the hell is this?' This guy was a big hindrance to [Nunes' congressional team] getting out the information that exposed the corruption with the FBI, and their [Russiagate] work with the Democrats," Nunes told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Nunes alleged: "This guy was involved in blocking" the information to refute/contest the illegally obtained FISA warrants against Trump from 2017. "[My contacts] are people, former staff, who had personal dealings with [Hur]."

After the above comment, Nunes also cautioned the Newsmax audience that Hur — despite being a Trump-era appointment to the Justice Department — cannot be trusted to investigate Joe Biden's case with sweeping investigative powers.

"There are no coincidences anymore. The DOJ is hopelessly corrupt," said Nunes. "I'm glad [House Judiciary Chairman] Jim Jordan is investigating it. But what are the odds that this is the guy — in all the people, and all over the world — that would be assigned" as special counsel?

Nunes then added: "[Hur] shouldn't be anywhere near any investigation."

Regarding President Biden acknowledging a batch of classified materials being improperly stored inside a locked garage at his Delaware home, Nunes explained:

"Most Americans don't understand how [classified] information is supposed to be moved. Once something is deemed 'classified,' and once you get it, it has to be in a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] — a secure location.

"If you move that information — I don't get to walk it over to Newsmax and just have it in a folder — I don't get to walk it anywhere. And I sure as hell don't get to keep in it my Corvette, drive it around, and then park it in my garage, and put in there," said Nunes.

The former congressman then lamented: "There's no way in hell Biden's house, or his garage, was a SCIF."

