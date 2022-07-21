Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Dems More Focused on Jan. 6 'Political Theater' Than Inflation

During her Thursday appearance on "John Bachman Now," Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., made it clear to Newsmax that she's not a fan of the Democrats' mixed-messaging campaigns with the American people.

When President Joe Biden first took office in January 2021, McClain says the White House stubbornly stuck with the binary messaging of "get vaccinated, double down [with boosters], and Hey, let's mandate vaccines ... let's shut the whole country down; let's keep kids out of school; let's mandate everything because the vaccines work.'"

And now that President Biden — who turns 80 in November — has contracted COVID-19, the same White House has been quick to minimize the diagnosis, rationalizing that his symptoms are "mild" and the president will likely be back in the Oval Office, sooner than later.

McClain says the same inconsistent messaging applies to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

The nine-member Jan. 6 panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans who have notoriously butted heads with former President Donald Trump in the past (Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.) — claims it deserves to be taken seriously by all American citizens.

And yet, Republican leaders aren't allowed to cross-examine or refute plaintiff testimony, or have access to any of the committee's witness materials.

"The point of [the Jan. 6 hearings] is political theater, and I say it all the time: 'Don't let the facts get in the way of a good story,'" said McClain, who's up for reelection on Michigan's GOP primary day (Aug. 2).

"This [trial] is nothing more than a sham. I think we know that. This is a diversion by the Democrats.

"They don't want to talk about inflation. They don't want to talk about gas prices. They don't want to talk about the crisis at the [US-Mexico] border. They don't want to talk about our foreign policy, or the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan," says McClain.

"The American people have real problems, and we can't fix those problems because we have this fake, made-for-TV show" taking precedence, she says.

And if the Republicans overtake the House chamber during the November midterm elections, McClain said the committee-theme focus might shift from Jan. 6, 2021 to investigative panels targeting 40-year inflation highs or fixing the country's supply chain problems — which have been ongoing concerns during President Biden's tenure.

"No, we don't walk to talk about that," said McClain sarcastically. "They'd rather have [the Jan. 6] political theater."

