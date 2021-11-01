×
President Biden Tested Negative for COVID-19 on Sunday

President Joe Biden delivers a speech
U.S. President Joe Biden. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
 

Monday, 01 November 2021 06:48 AM

U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, a White House spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, said the PCR test was taken as part of entry requirements for attendance at the COP26 conference in Britain.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, saying in a statement she had last seen President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman wished Psaki a speedy recovery.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


