President Biden Tested Negative for COVID-19 on Sunday

U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, a White House spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, said the PCR test was taken as part of entry requirements for attendance at the COP26 conference in Britain.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, saying in a statement she had last seen President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman wished Psaki a speedy recovery.