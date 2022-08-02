×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | covid | masks | al qaida killing

Despite Having COVID, Biden Gives Monday Address Without a Mask

Despite Having COVID, Biden Gives Monday Address Without a Mask

President Joe Biden delivers remarks Monday from the Blue Room balcony of the White House on the counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri. Biden did not wear a mask while giving the speech despite having COVID-19. (Jim Watson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:38 PM EDT

President Joe Biden appeared to violate his own administration's health guidelines on Monday by not wearing a mask despite having COVID-19.

When announcing the execution of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri via a U.S. drone strike, Biden spoke from the White House's Blue Room balcony without a mask.

Some correspondents were reportedly permitted to watch him deliver the address on national television from an open window in the Red Room, according to The Hill,

A day later, the president's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, confirmed in a letter that Biden "is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough" as he fights the virus but feels well.

"He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring," O'Connor wrote.

"This morning, his SARS-CoV2-2 antigen testing remained positive," he added. "The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described."

Meanwhile, Breitbart pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy states, "It is important to wear a mask or respirator when you are sick or caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19."

Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid after suffering from a runny nose, fatigue and cough during his first fight with COVID late last month, according to Yahoo News.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden appeared to violate his own administration's health guidelines on Monday by not wearing a mask despite having COVID-19.
biden, covid, masks, al qaida killing
235
2022-38-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved