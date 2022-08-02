Despite Having COVID, Biden Gives Monday Address Without a Mask

President Joe Biden appeared to violate his own administration's health guidelines on Monday by not wearing a mask despite having COVID-19.

When announcing the execution of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri via a U.S. drone strike, Biden spoke from the White House's Blue Room balcony without a mask.

Some correspondents were reportedly permitted to watch him deliver the address on national television from an open window in the Red Room, according to The Hill,

A day later, the president's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, confirmed in a letter that Biden "is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough" as he fights the virus but feels well.

"He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear. Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring," O'Connor wrote.

"This morning, his SARS-CoV2-2 antigen testing remained positive," he added. "The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described."

Meanwhile, Breitbart pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy states, "It is important to wear a mask or respirator when you are sick or caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19."

Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid after suffering from a runny nose, fatigue and cough during his first fight with COVID late last month, according to Yahoo News.