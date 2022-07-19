Biden to Announce Executive Orders on Climate Wednesday

President Joe Biden plans to announce new executive orders aimed at tackling the climate crisis Wednesday, during a trip to Somerset, Massachusetts, but will stop short of declaring a climate emergency, sources say.

A climate emergency would enable the use the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of a wide range of renewable energy products and systems. according to multiple media reports.

Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. The White House has not released details of Biden's plans.

A White House official told Reuters Tuesday that Biden has made clear that if the Senate did not act, he will. "We are considering all options and no decision has been made," the official said on condition of anonymity.

This report includes material from Reuters and The Associated Press.