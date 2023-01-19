×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden | Classified Documents

Biden on Classified Docs Discovery: 'There's No There There'

Biden on Classified Docs Discovery: 'There's No There There'
(AP)

Thursday, 19 January 2023 06:40 PM EST

President Joe Biden said Thursday there was “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

“I think you're going to find there's nothing there,” he said. “There's no there there.”

The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on Nov. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden said Thursday there was "no there there" following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office."We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden said to reporters during a tour of the...
Biden, Classified Documents
174
2023-40-19
Thursday, 19 January 2023 06:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved