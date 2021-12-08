×
Rep. Greg Murphy: Charge Biden WH 'With Murder' for Border Fentanyl Surge

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 08:54 PM

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told the Breitbart Daily News podcast on Wednesday that the ''Biden administration should be charged with murder'' for border policies that he attributes to a rise in fentanyl overdoses.

''You're now reading story after story after story of somebody that's taking one pill, thinking it's that, but it's laced with fentanyl, and they're dead,'' Murphy said. ''So, in my opinion, the Biden administration should be charged with murder, flat out. Their policies have resulted in record numbers of individuals dying in this country.''

The Border Patrol reported 1,659,206 encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border last fiscal year, exceeding the prior highs of 1,643,679 in 2000 and 1,615,844 in 1986, according to the Pew Research Center.

The American Medical Association (AMA) reported on Nov. 12 that the ongoing opioid epidemic is now primarily driven by illicit fentanyl.

''The epidemic now is driven by illicit fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine, and cocaine, often in combination or in adulterated forms,'' the AMA brief read. ''Overdose related to prescription opioids and heroin remain high and also are increasingly contaminated with illicit fentanyl.''

Drug overdose deaths rose to the highest number ever recorded in 2020, according to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July.

Murphy later doubled down on the connection between the Biden open border policies and the rise in opioid-related deaths.

''The fentanyl is largely made in Afghanistan but comes through our southern border, and we don't have control of our border because of the policies that they've done, [and this has] led to record numbers of Americans dying,'' he said. ''I believe that's murder.''

''They [Biden administration] are complicit in the deaths of Americans because of their policies,'' Murphy added. ''They did this in Afghanistan, and they're doing it on the streets now with crime that is going through the roof.''

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 08 December 2021 08:54 PM
