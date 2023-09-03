Biden Biographer: No 'Total Shock' If He Drops Out

It "wouldn't be a total shock" if President Joe Biden drops out of his 2024 reelection race, biographer Franklin Foer, whose book about the president's first two years in office will be released this week, said Sunday.

"I would say it would, it would be a surprise to me. But it wouldn’t be a total surprise," Foer told NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd, according to The Hill.

Biden, at 80 years of age, has not given any indication that he's considering dropping out of the race, but Foer said the president "uses this word, 'fate,' constantly," when he's talking about his life.

"Joe Biden is a very religious guy, and fate is a word loaded with religious meaning," Foer said. "He always talks about [how] 'he can’t say where fate goes.' And so I always, when I hear that, to me, it’s the ellipses in the sentence when he’s talking about his own future."

Biden has been facing questions from Democrats and Republicans alike about his age, but Foer, whose book is titled "The Last Politician," said Biden has often been "underestimated" and has used that over the years to his political advantage.

The book also discusses Biden's career in policy making and the techniques he uses.

"It doesn’t take Bob Woodward to understand that Joe Biden is old," said Foer. "I’m not a gerontologist, and I can’t predict how the next couple of years will age Joe Biden."

He added that his book, though, shows Biden as a man who is "buried in details."

"He’s somebody who is very technocratic, really obsessed with the intricacies of policy," said Foer. "He’s a very activist president in that he micromanages a lot of the dealings in the White House."