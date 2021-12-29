Progressives Push Biden to Use Executive Action to Pass BBB

President Joe Biden is facing calls from more liberal members of his party to use executive actions to bypass Congress and pass his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan.

"The Progressive Caucus will continue to work toward legislation for Build Back Better, focused on keeping it as close to the agreed-upon framework as possible," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.

"At the same time, we are calling on the president to use executive action to immediately improve people's lives. Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., earlier this month tweeted that Biden "needs to lean on his executive authority now."

"He has been delaying and underutilizing it so far. There is an enormous amount he can do on climate, student debt, immigration, cannabis, health care, and more. Time is running out - we need to move and use alternative paths."

Democratic campaign strategist Kevin Walling, who acted as a surrogate for the president’s 2020 campaign, wrote in an opinion piece for Fox News that while Democrats should unite to pass a compromised version of the bill, "at the same time, the Biden administration should work with House and Senate progressives to explore various executive actions that can build on that framework."