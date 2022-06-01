×
Tags: biden | approval

Biden's Approval Pulls Back From Record Low, but He Remains Unpopular: Reuters/Ipsos

Biden's Approval Pulls Back From Record Low, but He Remains Unpopular: Reuters/Ipsos
(AP)

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 05:22 PM

President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose six percentage points this week to 42%, rebounding from a week earlier when it sank to the lowest level of his presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday found.

The two-day national poll found that 52% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50% since August, raising alarms that his Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

Biden has been dogged this year by a surge in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president's popularity within his own party rose to 78% from 72% the prior week. Only 12% of Republicans approve of his performance in office.

Biden's overall approval rating last week rivaled the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose popularity bottomed out at 33% in December 2017.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States. The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 435 Democrats and 371 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose six percentage points this week to 42%, rebounding from a week earlier when it sank to the lowest level of his presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday found.The two-day national poll found that 52% of...
biden, approval
208
2022-22-01
Wednesday, 01 June 2022 05:22 PM
