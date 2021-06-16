Poll: Biden Approval Rating Slips 6 Points Since April

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has slipped since April, according to a Monmouth University poll published Wednesday.

Biden’s approval rating stands at 48%, compared with 54% in April. Forty-three percent currently disapprove of the job he’s doing, compared with 41% in April.

''Biden’s rating is still in net positive territory, but it seems to have taken a dip with the growing uncertainty that his signature spending plans will be enacted,'' said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

The Biden agenda appears to be stalled. His infrastructure plan does not have the support of most Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., remains opposed to the voting rights legislation Vice President Kamala Harris is championing. Manchin is also against ending the Senate filibuster.

Still, the president’s spending plans remain popular. Sixty percent support the COVID stimulus plan he passed early in his term, and 68% approve of his infrastructure package. Sixty-one percent favor his proposal to expand access to health care, college, paid leave and other services.

''The plans are broadly popular, but the path to getting there is not so clear-cut. This is one of those situations where the administration has to weigh short-term blowback in public opinion against what they hope will be long-term gains,'' Murray said.

While 47% of Americans are very concerned that the plans could lead to inflation. ''concerns about possible inflation do not appear to undercut overall public support for these spending plans. That might be because many Americans expect the pros will outweigh the cons,'' Murray said.

''Right now, Biden is not quite meeting the public’s expectations for helping the middle class. His calculation may be that the country is willing to accept some price increases in return for a more robust economy and wider array of support programs.''

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone from June 9 to 14, 2021, with 810 adults. The results have a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.