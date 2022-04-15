Analysis: Biden Losing Ground Among Young Voters

An analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza of recent polls shows an unfavorable trend for President Joe Biden and Democrats heading into this year's midterms — a substantial loss in support among Generation Z and younger Millennials.

According to a Gallup analysis of its polling from January to June 2021, an average of 6 in 10 adults born between 1997 and 2004 approved Biden's performance. From September 2021 to March 2022, that number plummeted to just under 4 in 10.

A collapse in support for the president was also prevalent among those born between 1981 and 1996. Biden's approval stood at 60% among the group in the first half of 2021, compared to just 41% most recently.

The numbers from the latest Quinnipiac poll released on Thursday offer dismal results.

The poll showed that 21% of those age 18 to 34 approved of Biden's job, with 58% disapproving. In comparison, around 35% of Americans age 35 to 64 approved the president's performance, with 48% of those 65+ saying the same.

The trend spells worry for Democrats as Biden won close to 60% of those age 18 to 29 in the 2020 presidential election, according to CNN exit polling data.

"What explains Biden's precipitous drop-off among young Americans?" Cillizza asked.

"It's hard to pinpoint any one reason, but there's no question the delta between what young people expected out of the Biden presidency — particularly when it came to dealing with Covid-19 — and what they got is substantial," he concluded.