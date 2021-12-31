Biden Heads Into New Year With Dreadful Approval Numbers

President Joe Biden's approval rating showed no sign of rising as the New Year approached.

Biden had a consensus 43.3% approval rating Friday, according to FiveThirtyEight, which offers a real-time, updated tracking of the president's approval rating by analyzing a wide variety of polls and operating its own system of pollster ratings.

FiveThirtyEight said Biden's approval rating had been "underwater" since Aug. 30, the first day more people disapproved than approved of his job as president.

Biden's disapproval rating, which was 51.6% Friday, largely had been consistent since Aug. 30 — the day before the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

FiveThirtyEight said Biden's disapproval rating has been on an upward trend since the beginning of September.

A recent Marist survey also showed Biden's approval rating sinking to a record low amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Marist poll showed that just 41% of Americans held a positive view of Biden's performance as president, compared to 56% with a negative opinion.

Disapproval of Biden on almost all issues continued to unravel with American adults in a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll.

As crime and inflation are rising, so too is American adults' disapproval on those key issues. Infrastructure (53% approve) and COVID-19 response (53% approve) are the only issues Americans do not have a net disapproval of Biden's handling, and even the approval rating on COVID-19 is at an administration low for the first year.

A large majority (69%) of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation, as just 28% approve; 57% disapprove of his handling of the economic recovery, the ABC News/Ipsos poll found.

Biden and his roughly $2 trillion "Build Back Better" social spending and climate legislation scored poorly in New Hampshire, according to a poll published Friday by the New Hampshire Journal.

New Hampshire is considered an interesting and important political bellwether as the state that traditionally holds the nation's first presidential primary.

A recent Gallup poll rating of 11 U.S. leaders placed Biden ninth with a 43% approval rating. Only Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., 40%, and Senate Minority Speaker Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 34%, had lower approval percentages.

Biden and congressional Democrats have failed to meet the expectations they set during the 2020 elections, according to just more than 40% of respondents in a recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico.

A recent CNN poll found that Biden's economic approval ratings were worse than former President Jimmy Carter's.