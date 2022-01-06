Poll: Biden Approval Drops to 35 Percent

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dipped to just 35%, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval survey released Tuesday.

The poll comes as Democrat leaders and the Biden administration continue to push for passage of the president’s $1.7 trillion Build Back Better bill, which has stalled in the Senate due to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The poll also found that 56% disapprove of Biden’s performance one year into his term. Biden is heavily favored among Democrats (73% approve) and overwhelmingly disliked by Republicans (96% disapprove).

Just three states have a higher approval rating than disapproval rating for the president, including Hawaii (49-42%), Massachusetts (48-39%), and Vermont (49-39%).

Biden’s numbers started dipping in the CIVIQS survey just before delta became the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. in July.

The Taliban’s capture of Kabul and Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal also led to a dip in his approval rating.

Biden in other polls has received poor marks on record-high inflation, a supply chain crisis, and an ongoing influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 147,731 responses tracked between Jan. 20, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022.

Biden’s disapproval rating reached a new high in December in a CNBC-Change Research poll as well (56%), and he was particularly hit hard when it came to the public’s opinion of his handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.