Rep. Tenney Calls for Biden to Resign Over Afghanistan

Rep. Claudia Tenney on Thursday called for President Joe Biden to resign from office following his "unilateral, reckless retreat from Afghanistan," saying that he "is not up to the challenge" of a national security crisis.

"In addition to a full congressional inquiry, which must happen immediately, today I am reiterating my call for President Biden to resign from office following his unilateral, reckless retreat from Afghanistan," the New York Republican, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement.

"His mishandling of this crisis shatters all confidence in his ability to serve as our Commander-in-Chief, which is any president’s most sacred responsibility," she added. "As American lives hang in the balance, our president has been isolated from his advisors and asleep at the wheel. As the situation deteriorated rapidly, President Biden only spent a few hours at the White House managing the crisis. Until recently, he hadn't even spoken with a single world leader about the situation, even though our NATO allies have a robust presence in Afghanistan."

Biden has repeatedly defended the U.S. withdrawal despite facing criticism after the Taliban moved to take control over the capital city, saying that this couldn’t have been predicted. The president told ABC News on Wednesday "the idea that the Taliban would take over was premised on the notion … that somehow, the 300,000 troops we had trained and equipped was going to just collapse, they were going to give up. I don't think anybody anticipated that."

Tenney said on Thursday that "a full investigation will ultimately determine whether President Biden’s disastrous handling of the crisis was the result of incompetence or some other cause. But even without this investigation, we can already reach the informed conclusion based on the available evidence and facts that President Biden is not up to the challenge of responding effectively to a national security emergency."

In conclusion, the congresswoman said: "As our adversaries watch on, one can only imagine they have determined America is vulnerable right now. The American people are at risk, and we cannot afford to wait for the next crisis to strike. President Biden is not up to role of Commander-in-Chief and should resign."