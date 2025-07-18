House Judiciary: Biden Admin Funded 'Anti-Netanyahu' Groups

According to the House Judiciary Committee, an ongoing investigation shows alleged misuse of funds by the Biden-Harris administration.

A committee memo indicates the funding review showed the administration appeared to have sent taxpayer money to "to NGOs [nongovernmental organizations] closely connected to terrorist organizations."

Following queries from the committee to six U.S. and Israeli NGOs, the committee obtained 380 documents detailing the funding they received.

The results, according to the memo, disclose "that the Biden-Harris administration provided grant funds to groups that contributed directly and indirectly to the judicial reform protests that sought to undermine the Israeli government."

The committee also reported that the documents provided by the groups "suggest that the Biden-Harris administration potentially funded groups with ties to U.S.-designated terrorist organizations."

The memo details millions of dollars going to Blue White Future, Movement for Quality Government in Israel, PEF Israel Endowment Funds, Jewish Communal Fund, Middle East Peace Dialogue Network, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

The funds from the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department may prove to have been improperly allocated, according to the memo, and in some cases were reallocated by the groups that received the funds.

The memo indicated congressional investigators uncovered "instances in which U.S. taxpayer money provided by the Biden-Harris Administration to NGOs wound up with terrorist-connected groups."

Committee staff wrote that the investigation is far from over and "is expanding to include additional American and Israeli NGOs that may be involved in funneling U.S. government funds with the purpose of undermining the Israeli government or for the support or fiscal sponsorship of terrorist groups."

The Justice Department reported in June that a USAID administrator and three other men had pleaded guilty to taking part in a "decade-long" $550 million contract bribery scam.

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax at the time that it was just the tip of the iceberg and to expect more revealing information to come to light in the following months.