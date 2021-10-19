Biden Admin Secretly Flying Migrants to New York for Relocation

The Biden administration is secretly flying underage migrants from Texas to suburban New York in an effort to resettle them in the region, The New York Post reported Monday.

The charter flights, emanating from a southern border overwhelmed by migrants, have been arriving in the New York area since at least August, according to the Post, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Post employees last week saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where the flights arrived at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday and 9:52 p.m. Friday.

Most of the passengers who exited the planes — with Westchester County police nearby — appeared to be children and teens. A small portion appeared to be men in their 20s.

Some of the passengers eventually were seen meeting up with relatives or sponsors in New Jersey, or being dropped off at a residential facility on Long Island, the Post said.

The underage migrants typically arrive carrying backpacks and are bused to locations including The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, upstate Newburgh, and Bridgeport and Danbury in Connecticut, a Post source said.

The newspaper said that about 2,000 migrants had arrived at the airport outside White Plains, New York, on 21 flights since Aug. 8, based on online flight-tracking data.

Some of the planes landed between midnight and 6:30 a.m. local time — when a voluntary curfew is in effect, records showed.

The Post also saw a similar scene play out in Jacksonville, Florida, where many of the flights from Texas have landed before continuing on to Westchester.

A group of between 10 and 15 people wearing matching white baseball caps and carrying duffel bags exited the plane and got on a charter bus near a dormant cargo terminal.

The group was bused to a juvenile detention center in the Apalachicola National Forest near Tallahassee, Florida, the Post said.

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, through a spokesperson, expressed outrage at the Post’s findings.

"If the Biden Administration is so confident that their open-border policy is good for our country, why the secrecy?" DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said. "Why is the Biden Administration refusing to share even the most basic information about illegal alien resettlement in communities throughout our state and the entire country?

"Washington D.C., sets immigration policies that do not affect them, and states — that lack information about migrant resettlement and do not have the authority to change federal immigration policy — are expected to bear the brunt of Biden’s reckless open-borders agenda."

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican candidate for governor, told the Post he learned about the flights from citizens upset by violations of the voluntary curfew.

"The Biden administration is systematically spreading the southern border crisis to communities all around the country, often shrouded in secrecy and under the cloak of darkness," Astorino told the Post.