Biden Could Enact Broad Changes in Drug Policy

The stage is set for a Biden administration to potentially oversee broad changes in federal drug policy, including how the government classifies the use of marijuana, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

This despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden has been known throughout his political career as a fighter in the “war on drugs,” backing bills as a senator that included severe penalties for some drug offenses.

Biden will take office at a time when, despite a wide gulf in political differences, there appears to have crystallized a relatively bipartisan view on drugs, especially the legalization or decriminalization of marijuana.