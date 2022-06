The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump that would have changed the blue and gold design, after the Air Force determined the darker color scheme would create engine heat issues for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The move, first reported Friday by Politico, comes after the news website pointed out that the proposed paint scheme could cost the manufacturer, Boeing, more money than nearly $1.1 billion it has lost so far in converting two 747 aircraft into new Air Force Ones.