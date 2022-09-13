White House: Sen. Graham's Abortion Bill 'Wildly out of Step'

The White House blasted a proposal by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that would ban abortions nationwide after 15-weeks of pregnancy, calling it "wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

Graham introduced the bill on Tuesday.

"I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say, after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother," Graham said at a news conference. "And that should be where America is at."

The Biden White House soon fired back.

"Today, Sen. Graham introduced a national ban on abortion which would strip away women's rights in all 50 states," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"While President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris are focused on the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, healthcare, and energy — and to take unprecedented action to address climate change — Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women.

"The president and vice president are fighting for progress, while Republicans are fighting to take us back.

"President Biden and congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal healthcare decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women's health and lives."

The Washington Post noted that Graham's bill stands almost no chance of getting passed as long as the Democrats hold the majority in Congress.

But Graham vowed if Republicans take control of Congress in November, there would be a vote on his abortion bill.

"Abortion is a contentious issue," Graham said. "Abortion is not banned in America. It is left up to elected officials in America to define the issue … states have the ability to do [so] at the state level, and we have the ability in Washington to speak on this issue if we choose. I have chosen to speak."

The Post said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called the bill the "latest, clearest signal of extreme MAGA Republicans' intent to criminalize women's health freedom in all 50 states and arrest doctors for providing basic care."