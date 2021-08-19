Biden Removes All Press Interactions from Thursday Schedule Following ABC Interview

President Joe Biden has taken all press interactions off his schedule Thursday as his administration continues to receive blowback for withdrawing U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, a move that led to the Taliban’s swift takeover of Kabul, reports Fox News.

The approach isn’t new.

Biden rarely has press conferences or sit-down interviews, limits how much he tweets, and his public comments are largely scripted.

“Our communications strategy is based on innovation in the digital space, flooding the zone in regional and coalitions press, and effectively using traditional national media. He's the president, he's got a lot on his plate. We have people fanning out every single day across different media to amplify his message,” deputy communications director Kate Berner told POLITICO in April. “We don’t let his schedule be a limiting factor for us. We use the Cabinet, they're experts in their field. They also have audiences that they can uniquely speak to.”

Biden has only given nine sit-down interviews since he became president, compared with 50 for former President Donald Trump and 113 for former President Barack Obama up to this point in their term.

His latest with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday about the troop withdrawal has received criticism for some inaccurate claims, according to media reports.

"When Biden was asked about pictures showing people packed into a C-17 and video of Afghans clinging to the sides of planes attempting to take off from Kabul's airport, he sharply cut off the question," CNN wrote. “He said "That was four days ago, five days ago!" when the images were from just two days ago.

Biden in the ABC interview was asked if the situation in Afghanistan happened due to a lack of intelligence, planning, execution or judgment.

“I don’t think it was a failure,” he responded.

Asked if he thought the withdrawal could have been handled better, he said: “No.”

"(T)he idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," he told Stephanopoulos.

Trump on Thursday blasted Biden and our “woke generals” over the chaotic evacuation.

“First you bring out all of the American citizens,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“​Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens — AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did​,” the 45th president said.​

“​No chaos, no death​ ​—​ ​they wouldn’t even know we left!​” Trump said.​

The former president also ripped Biden’s handling of the withdrawal in an interview with Fox Business.

“You had to get the people out of there. Can you imagine having your military go home and leaving all those people? That’s called the lamb being led to slaughter,” Trump ​told Fox Busines​s’ Maria Bartiromo.​

“So your military goes home, and they forgot to let those divisions out, they forgot to protect the embassy.”