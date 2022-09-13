Jill Biden: 'There'll Be Discussions' on Joe's 2024 Reelection Bid

First lady Jill Biden told NBC News' "Today Show" Tuesday that she has "not yet" discussed her husband's plan for a possible 2024 campaign, but those conversations are coming.

"Not yet," she said about a reelection bid. "He's been a little bit too busy. Not yet, but I'm sure there'll be discussions."

Despite the grueling and draining nature of a presidential campaign, and the impact it could have on the president, who would be 82 a couple weeks following the 2024 election, Jill Biden said that he has accomplished what he set out to and needs to continue with his agenda.

"It is taxing, but look at all that Joe has done," she said. "He has kept true to what he said he would do. I just think he needs to keep going."

Voters, however, may have a different opinion on a second Biden term.

As of Tuesday, an aggregate of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com have the president underwater with 53% disapproving of his job performance, compared to an approval rating of 42.7%.

A New York Times story from July reported that 64% of Democrats would rather see someone else from the party nominated for president in 2024.

"I'm just going to come out and say it: I want younger blood," Nicole Farrier, a 38-year-old preschool teacher in East Tawas, a small town in northern Michigan told the Times. "I am so tired of all old people running our country. I don't want someone knocking on death's door."

Polling conducted by the Times in July found three-quarters of registered voters believing the country is on the wrong track, with high inflation, energy, and food costs, as well as job security, marking the lowest point since the 2008 financial crisis over a decade ago, according to the report.

Vice President Kamala Harris told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" Sunday that Biden is planning a second run, and she will "proudly" join him.

"The president has been very clear that he intends to run again," Harris said during the interview. And if he does, I will be running with him proudly."

CNBC reported in July that while they may be claiming Biden will run for another four years, a group of high-profile Democrats including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Harris herself, have been gathering with wealthy donors including the likes of Heather Podesta, heiress Vanessa Getty, and former Apple CEO Steve Jobs widow, Laurene Powell Jobs.

While these meetings did not directly discuss the 2024 campaign, the report said that these potential short-list candidates appear to want to keep these wealthy financiers close as the presidential campaign nears.