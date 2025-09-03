Biblical Index: Half of Congress Aligns With Bible

A new study found that just half of Congress votes in line with biblical principles, with Republicans leading the way at the top of the list.

Five Republicans voted in line with biblical principles 100% of the time. Meanwhile, 16 Democrats voted in support of biblical principles 0% of the time, according to the Biblical Business Index.

The index, created for the Christian Employers Alliance, is designed to "equip Christian business leaders with a tool built on the ultimate truth — the Word of God," President Margaret Iuculano told the Washington Examiner.

"Our faith is the foundation of how we live and lead, and lawmakers need that same compass as they face complex policies. That's why we launched the Biblical Business Index — a first-of-its-kind tool bringing together theologians and policy experts to connect Scripture with today's legislation," Iuculano added.

Republican Rep. Elijah Crane, R-Ariz.; Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; former Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale; and former Virginia Rep. Robert Good as well as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, scored 100% in their votes aligning with the Bible.

Republicans hold the first 269 spots on the list before the first Democrat showed up at No. 270, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, was just ahead of him at No. 269, the first Republican to vote with biblical principles less than 50% of the time (49.25%).

In addition to the 16 Democrats who scored a 0%, dozens more voted in line with biblical principles between 0.5% and 0.53% of the time, according to the index.

"Even when the issue is something like regulations, biblical truth provides guidance to discern what upholds justice, freedom, and human dignity," Iuculano said.