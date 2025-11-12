WATCH TV LIVE

Bessent: Big Announcements Ahead to Lower Coffee, Goods Costs

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:46 AM EST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said Americans would see "substantial announcements" in coming days aimed at lowering the prices of products like coffee, bananas and other items not grown in the United States.

Bessent told the Fox News program "Fox and Friends" that the announcements, which he did not define, would bring down prices "very quickly," adding that Americans would start feeling better about the economy in the first half of 2026.

The Treasury chief said a $2,000 rebate check proposed by President Donald Trump that would be funded by tariff revenues would be for those earning less than $100,000 per year, but no decisions had been made.

