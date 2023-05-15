×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bertagnolli | nioh | collins | biden

Biden Taps Bertagnolli to Lead National Institutes of Health

Biden Taps Bertagnolli to Lead National Institutes of Health
Dr. Monica Bertagnolli (Jeff Chiu/Pool via AP)

Monday, 15 May 2023 11:45 AM EDT

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday chose cancer surgeon Monica Bertagnolli to be director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) after a year-long search to find a permanent replacement for the agency's long-serving head Francis Collins.

Bertagnolli, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, will become the second woman to serve as a permanent director of the NIH, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with a budget of about $45 billion in 2022.

"Dr. Bertagnolli is a world-class physician-scientist whose vision and leadership will ensure NIH continues to be an engine of innovation to improve the health of the American people," Biden said in a statement.

Bertagnolli was appointed in October to head the National Cancer Institute, which is a part of NIH, and also served as head of surgical oncology at the Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center, one of the nation's top cancer research facilities.

Biden's nomination of Bertagnolli comes as his administration has increased focus on cancer research through a revival of the 'Cancer Moonshot' program.

Collins, who led NIH for 12 years, stepped down from that role in late 2021. Lawrence Tabak has been performing the director duties since December of that year after previously holding the roles of principal deputy director and deputy ethics counselor since 2010 at NIH.

In December, Bertagnolli announced that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and would need surgery and possibly additional treatment, but added that the prognosis was very favorable.

"Dr. Bertagnolli is a physician scientist and a patient herself, and deeply understands the intricacies and personal impact of biomedical research," said Ellen Sigal, chair and founder of non-profit think tank Friends of Cancer Research.

Bernadine Healy was the first woman to head the NIH, serving from April 1991 to June 1993.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden will appoint Monica Bertagnolli, director of the National Cancer Institute, to lead the National Institutes of Health, the White House said Monday.
bertagnolli, nioh, collins, biden
300
2023-45-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 11:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved