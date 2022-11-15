Sen. Sanders Rails Against Billionaires' Influence on Elections

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is reveling in the Democrats' success during the midterm elections, but he's also harping on what he sees as a downside to the victory: The influence of billionaires on campaigns.

Sanders, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that was published Tuesday, said the impact billionaires had was "disgusting." As an example, he talked about the campaign of Democrat Summer Lee, who was running for the vacant House seat in Pennsylvania's 12th District, a liberal stronghold of Pittsburgh and its surrounding suburbs.

His target was the pro-Israel group AIPAC, which backed Republican Mike Doyle because it said Lee held "dangerous views of the US-Israel alliance." On its website, AIPAC said its political action committee donated $10.8 million to Democratic members of Congress and $6.6 million to Republicans this election cycle.

"I was in Pittsburgh with Summer Lee," Sanders told Rolling Stone. "She had to run against millions of dollars of AIPAC super PAC money coming in the last couple of weeks, and she ended up beating it back. This is a major, major problem."

Lee won the race by 11 points, with 55% of the vote, to become Pennsylvania's first Black female member of Congress.

Sanders' comments to Rolling Stone are like what he tweeted a week before the election, in which he claimed, "The billionaires who fund AIPAC are spending $1 million against @SummerForPA because she stands with working people and against corporate greed."

AIPAC responded in a tweet: "We oppose Summer Lee because of her dangerous views of the US-Israel alliance. AIPAC and our 2 million grassroots members proudly support progressive candidates — including 148 Democrats this cycle — who don't check their values at the door when it comes to standing with Israel."

Sanders cited Citizens United v. FEC, a landmark 2010 Supreme Court decision that lifted federal restrictions on independent campaign spending by corporations, labor unions, and other entities in elections.

Sanders said the ruling "has to be dealt with," although he did not give an example of how that would be accomplished. He has previously introduced constitutional amendments in Congress to restrict campaign spending.