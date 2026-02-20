WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: bernie moreno | tariffs | trump | supreme court

Moreno: Republicans Must Codify Tariffs Through Reconciliation

By    |   Friday, 20 February 2026 12:48 PM EST

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is urging Republicans to use the budget reconciliation process to craft legislation that would reinstate President Donald Trump's tariffs with a simple majority vote in the Senate, mirroring the party's recent use of the procedure to pass Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Moreno's push, however, faces steep hurdles on Capitol Hill — both procedurally and politically, reports NBC News

The senator on Friday decried the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling against the tariffs as "outrageous," adding that "it handcuffs our fight against unfair trade that has devastated American workers for decades."

"These tariffs protected jobs, revived manufacturing, and forced cheaters like China to pay up. Now globalists win," Moreno said on social media

"This betrayal must be reversed, and Republicans must get to work immediately on a reconciliation bill to codify the tariffs that had made our country the hottest country on earth!" he added.

The Senate has already moved twice on a bipartisan basis to roll back Trump's tariff actions, first involving tariffs on Brazil and later tariffs on Canada.

In both cases, a bloc of Republicans joined Democrats to pass resolutions aimed at undoing the tariffs, though neither resolution ultimately became law.

Trump has signaled reluctance to use reconciliation again.

After enacting the One Big Beautiful Bill through the simple-majority process, Trump has said he is not interested in using reconciliation again.

Beyond the internal dynamics in Congress, Republicans could face political risks if they lean into a high-profile tariff fight heading into this year's midterm elections, with affordability expected to be a central issue for voters.

Democrats could seize on an extended debate over tariffs as a way to frame Republicans as supporting policies that could raise consumer prices, even as Trump pursues a broader trade strategy.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is urging Republicans to use the budget reconciliation process to craft legislation that would reinstate President Donald Trump's tariffs with a simple majority vote in the Senate...
bernie moreno, tariffs, trump, supreme court
294
2026-48-20
Friday, 20 February 2026 12:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved