Moreno: Republicans Must Codify Tariffs Through Reconciliation

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, is urging Republicans to use the budget reconciliation process to craft legislation that would reinstate President Donald Trump's tariffs with a simple majority vote in the Senate, mirroring the party's recent use of the procedure to pass Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Moreno's push, however, faces steep hurdles on Capitol Hill — both procedurally and politically, reports NBC News.

The senator on Friday decried the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling against the tariffs as "outrageous," adding that "it handcuffs our fight against unfair trade that has devastated American workers for decades."

"These tariffs protected jobs, revived manufacturing, and forced cheaters like China to pay up. Now globalists win," Moreno said on social media.

"This betrayal must be reversed, and Republicans must get to work immediately on a reconciliation bill to codify the tariffs that had made our country the hottest country on earth!" he added.

The Senate has already moved twice on a bipartisan basis to roll back Trump's tariff actions, first involving tariffs on Brazil and later tariffs on Canada.

In both cases, a bloc of Republicans joined Democrats to pass resolutions aimed at undoing the tariffs, though neither resolution ultimately became law.

Trump has signaled reluctance to use reconciliation again.

After enacting the One Big Beautiful Bill through the simple-majority process, Trump has said he is not interested in using reconciliation again.

Beyond the internal dynamics in Congress, Republicans could face political risks if they lean into a high-profile tariff fight heading into this year's midterm elections, with affordability expected to be a central issue for voters.

Democrats could seize on an extended debate over tariffs as a way to frame Republicans as supporting policies that could raise consumer prices, even as Trump pursues a broader trade strategy.