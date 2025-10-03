Sen. Moreno: 'We Don't Deserve Paycheck' During Shutdown

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said if congressional representatives can't do the work to avoid a government shutdown, then they don't deserve to be paid. He's introducing legislation to accomplish that goal.

Moreno worked off the word "shutdown" to title his legislative proposal, the Stop Holding Up Taxpayers, Deny Wages on Washington's Negligence (SHUTDOWN) Act.

He wants to penalize lawmakers for failing to get the job done. "Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries want to get paid for shutting the government down," he said. "That's ridiculous. If Congress can't do the bare minimum, we don't deserve a paycheck."

Moreno designed his bill so the process would involve a tax penalty administered by the IRS. It imposes a daily tax, equal to the senators' or representatives' daily federal income, for the duration of a shutdown.

Moreno had harsh words for his fellow Democrats in Congress over the current federal shutdown, posting to X "Democrats' only unifying idea is their psychotic hatred of President Trump. [Sen. Chuck] Schumer refuses to keep the government open unless Republicans agree to restore health care for illegals, eliminate the rural hospital fund, and add over $1 TRILLION in spending."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters at the Capitol on Friday that Senate Democrats are holding up the process to reopen the government in an attempt to rewrite healthcare funding laws to provide coverage for illegal aliens.