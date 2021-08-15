GOP Sen. Sasse Blasts 'Trump-Biden Doctrine of Weakness'

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called the impending fall of Kabul an "unmitigated disaster in Afghanistan," rebuking the "Trump-Biden doctrine of weakness" in pulling America out of the longest running war in U.S. history.

"The unmitigated disaster in Afghanistan — the shameful, Saigon-like abandonment of Kabul, the brutalization of Afghan women, and the slaughter of our allies — is the predictable outcome of the Trump-Biden doctrine of weakness," Sasse wrote in a pointed statement Sunday.

Sasse viewed the troops withdrawal planned by former President Donald Trump and executed by President Joe Biden as taking a political capitulation in the war-torn country.

"History must be clear about this: American troops didn't lose this war — Donald Trump and Joe Biden deliberately decided to lose," Sasse's statement continued.

"Politicians lied: America's options were never simply this disgraceful withdrawal or an endless occupation force of 100,000 troops (we haven't had that in Afghanistan in a decade). America's leaders didn't tell the truth that our small, forward-deployed force of a few thousand was the backbone of intelligence and special forces' successful work to decapitate terror organizations."

Sasse concluded with a warning, if not a prediction, of a future rise of terrorist cells in the country as insurgents are "awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city" and seeking an unconditional surrender by the central government.

"The looming defeat will badly hurt American intelligence and give jihadis a safe haven in Afghanistan, again," Sasse wrote. "America will regret this. Our allies will trust us less and our adversaries fear us less. China is already exploiting this latest instance of American retreat. We need a long-term national security strategy."